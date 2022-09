After the de-occupation, the clearing of a number of settlements in Luhansk region continues. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced this in his Telegram on Monday, September 12.

"There are liberated settlements, cleaning is ongoing there. After the final de-occupation of Lyman, we will take over the baton. To the local residents. De-occupation is close. If you hear the approaching hostilities - stay in the shelters! We cannot name the settlements, but the locals will understand me," Haidai emphasized.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the Russian occupiers are hastily leaving Luhansk region, and their fighters, who still remain in settlements, are demoralized, preparing for defeat, drinking and also want to flee. The invaders are even afraid to remove the Ukrainian flags where the partisans installed them. Haidai stated that he had already held a meeting with all heads of communities in Luhansk region so that they would be ready to quickly return to the settlements after the military team: "We are already preparing for the restoration of the process of community life," Haidai emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, hinted at the de-occupation of Lysychansk in the near future.

On September 12, the spokeswoman of the press center of Operational Command South Nataliya Humeniuk said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated at least five settlements in Kherson region.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region reached the border with Russia in some areas.