It Will Not Be Possible To Return Our Land Without Support Of USA - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that without the support of the United States, Ukraine will not be able to return the territories occupied by Russia.

He said this in an interview with Farid Zakaria for CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The journalist emphasized that in view of the mid-term elections in the USA and in view of the voting, it seems that the support of Ukraine from the side of the Republicans has decreased.

He asked if Zelenskyy was worried that the U.S. aid could slow or end if Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives.

To which the President replied that without the help of the USA, Ukraine will not be able to return its lands, and that he expects further bipartisan support of Ukraine from the USA.

"I know and hear the messages that you say, that the representatives of the Republican Party, it may happen, that they will support Ukraine less. I want to believe that, after all, bipartisan support will remain. It is very important for us. We are fighting. And let me be forgiven by these or other politicians, we cannot give the world the opportunity to weaken support for Ukraine, because then Russia can win this war. And that will be the tragedy of the 21st century. And so, indeed, if these or other political trends give signals about weakening or about supporting the Russian side in some areas due to business interests, we will communicate. In this case, we will protect the money of ordinary people of the United States of America, they should know that their money is spent to support the fight for these values," emphasized the head of state.

At the same time, Zelenskyy thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, his administration and Congress for their support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that at the moment he has no intention of negotiating with the Russian Federation.