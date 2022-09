During the counteroffensive in Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated at least five settlements: Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, and Sukhyi Stavok.

Nataliya Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the press center of Operational Command South, said this during a briefing.

"Our successes during the last two weeks are quite convincing. We have advanced in various sections from four to several tens of kilometers. We have freed areas - about 500 square kilometers. We can announce that the settlements of Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhyi Stavok and Myroliubivka for today have already been liberated," she said.

According to her, against the background of the successes of the Armed Forces, the occupiers are strengthening filtering measures, in particular around Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military took control of the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk region.

On Friday, September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced the launch of a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region for the first time.

It began on September 6 with a rapid breakthrough of the defense of the Russian army in the Balakliya area. After that, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved towards Kupyansk and Izium.

On September 10, when the Ukrainian military virtually captured a group of Russian troops near Izium, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an operation to regroup its forces.

In some areas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region crossed the border with Russia.