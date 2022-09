Explosion In Rostov Region Heard In Several Cities At Once

In the Rostov region of Russia, local residents report a powerful explosion that was heard in Rostov itself, as well as in Azov, Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk, Shakhty, Novocherkassk, Aksai and Yeysk.

This is reported by the local publication 161.RU.

According to local residents, the explosion shook fences, car alarms went off, and three or four pockets of black smoke were seen in the Azov district.

The press service of the main Directorate Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Rostov region stated that they have no information about explosions or other emergencies. The authorities have not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, a video of the consequences of the explosion, which was probably filmed in the village of Krasnyi Krym, Rostov region, is being distributed on social networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of September 11, Russian troops struck infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the blackout in Ukraine due to Russian terrorism. According to him, Russian terrorists are trying to leave Ukrainians without heat and light by launching missile attacks on civilian objects.