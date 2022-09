From February 24 to September 12, the total losses of personnel of the Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine approximately amounted to 52,950 people (+300 over the past day).

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Destroyed:

2,168 (+14) tanks;

4,640 (+23) combat armored vehicles;

1,269 (+6) artillery systems;

311 (+0) rocket salvo fire systems;

162 (+0) air defense systems;

243 (+1) aircraft;

213 (+0) helicopters;

903 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs;

216 (+0) cruise missiles;

15 (+0) ships/boats;

3,463 (+18) units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

117 (+0) units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Donetsk directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced the launch of a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements within a day, on September 11, and taking them under full control and stabilization measures are underway.

And British intelligence predicted the consequences of the rapid success of the Armed Forces at the front.