President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the moment he does not intend to negotiate with the Russian Federation.

He said this in an interview with Farid Zakaria for CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of state emphasized that he does not see anything constructive on the part of Russia now, and he has no intention of listening to the Russian Federation's ultimatums.

"For today, no (not ready to start negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin). I don't see any desire on their part to be constructive. Ultimately, I don't care if it's him (Putin will be) or someone else, and if it's an ultimatum, then it's a matter of principle, I definitely wouldn't talk," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the President emphasized that negotiations can take place, but only after the Russian Federation withdraws from Ukrainian territories.

"It can be a treaty after they leave our territory. After that (to hold negotiations) - yes... After all, Russia has borders with us, it is a neighboring state and there are a large number of people there, and even when we de-occupy our state one way or another, we will still have to live (nearby)," he summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia again talked about negotiations with Ukraine.

Russia is ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy about "how Moscow's conditions for ending the special military operation will be fulfilled."