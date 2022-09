The Ukrainian flag is hanged on the building of the city council of Sviatohirsk, and the mass media report on the entry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the city.

The relevant photo was published by journalist Artem Tsaplienko.

According to Novyny Donbasu publication, a clean-up is currently underway in Sviatohirsk and nearby cities.

In addition, the Ukrainian military posts photos on social networks from the left bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, which was recently under the control of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military took control of the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk region.

On Friday, September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced the launch of a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region for the first time.

It began on September 6 with a rapid breakthrough of the defense of the Russian army in the Balakliya area. After that, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved towards Kupyansk and Izium.

On September 10, when the Ukrainian military virtually captured a group of Russian troops near Izium, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an operation to regroup its forces.

In some areas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region crossed the border with Russia.