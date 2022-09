Kharkiv Again Under Fire And Without Electricity. 1 Killed

In the afternoon of September 12, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv again, as a result of which one person was killed. Osnovyanskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city came under fire.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"Unfortunately, 1 person was killed, 1 passer-by was injured," he wrote and specified that doctors continue to work, and information is being added.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, added that the electricity went out in some districts of Kharkiv.

"The situation of yesterday evening is being repeated. Due to shelling, critical infrastructure facilities were disabled, as a result of which Kharkiv lost electricity and stopped water supply," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Electricity workers, rescuers and utility workers are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 11, Russian terrorist forces launched missile attacks on infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

After that, the Russians shelled the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, hitting a residential building. At least one person was killed, two were injured.

At the same time, in recent days, about two thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been freed from Russian occupation. Our units entered Kupyansk, the liberation of settlements of the Kupyansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region is ongoing.