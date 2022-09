The Cabinet of Ministers has added the production and trade of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, fuel, and fuel storage to the list of businesses that, under martial law, cannot start operations based on the principles of declaration.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the decision of the Government, activities in the field of production and trade of ethyl alcohol, cognac and fruit alcohol, grain distillate, bioethanol have been added to the list of businesses that cannot start work in accordance with the principles of declaration under martial law. As well as the production and trade of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, liquids used in electronic cigarettes. And, finally, activities related to the production, trade and storage of fuel. From now on, all these types of activities can be conducted only on the basis of a license," the message reads.

The message states that this step will increase revenues to local budgets, prevent possible abuses in the sphere of circulation of goods that pose a danger to the life and health of the population.

"Today's decision will make it possible to strengthen control over the circulation of highly liquid excise goods that are of strategic importance to the state - alcohol and fuel. As well as goods that have a harmful effect when consumed, in particular tobacco and alcohol. At the same time, it is necessary to understand: this is not a rule, but exception. The Government continues to be determined to implement the policy of deregulation. Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression, we have transferred more than 500 permit procedures to the declarative principle. We plan to reduce the number of types of permit documents to five," said First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to establish an excise tax on motor gasoline, heavy distillates and other petroleum products in the amount of EUR 100 per 1,000 liters, and on liquefied gas – EUR 52 per 1,000 liters for the period of martial law.