German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said that official Berlin was delighted with the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east and south.

She said this in an interview with Radio NV.

"All of us in Berlin watched and were delighted with the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east and south," Feldhusen said.

At the same time, according to her, the discussion regarding the possible supply of Western-style tanks to Ukraine has not yet ended in Berlin.

"This discussion is ongoing. You have heard our chancellor say more than once that he is in close contact with partners - the USA, United Kingdom, France - regarding this mathematics... This discussion is not ended yet, but I hope that it will end successfully and positively for of Ukraine," Feldhusen added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements over the past day.

On September 10, when the Ukrainian military virtually captured a group of Russian troops near Izium, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an operation to regroup its forces.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers on the right bank of the Dnieper are ready to lay down their arms and come under the auspices of international humanitarian law, i.e. replenish the exchange fund.