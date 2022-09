Currently, 75% of the residents of Donetsk region have left their homes and left the region. 15,000 of them were evacuated.

The head of the military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, told about this on the Freedom TV channel.

"Mandatory evacuation was announced for that category of the Donbas residents who are less inclined to evacuate. That is, shelling, constant lack of operation of critical infrastructure facilities, interruptions in water and electricity supply did not stop people," he said.

Kyrylenko stressed that they do not force people to forced evacuation from the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, against the backdrop of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, the Russian occupation forces simultaneously struck Kramatorsk, Sloviyansk and Mykolaivka in Donetsk region.

On the night of September 12, the Russians shelled the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, hitting a residential building. At least 1 person was killed, 2 were injured.

On the morning of September 12, about half of the territory of Poltava region was without communication and Internet of the lifecell mobile operator.