President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that Zelenskyy visited the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine and honored the memory of Elizabeth II.

The head of state made an entry in the book of mourning and laid flowers on the territory of the residence.

He also expressed sincere condolences on behalf of the Ukrainian people to the United Kingdom and the countries of the Commonwealth.

"On behalf of the people of Ukraine and myself, I express my sincere condolences in connection with the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Ukrainian women and men share this heavy loss. We mourn together with the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth of Nations and all subjects of the British crown. The memory of Her Majesty and her selfless service to her people will forever remain in the history of mankind," Zelenskyy wrote in the book of mourning.

Andrii Yermak, head of the President's Office, also took part in the ceremony commemorating the Queen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, and Charles III was officially proclaimed King on September 10.