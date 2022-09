In some areas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region reached the border with Russia.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Thus, on September 11, the occupiers left the settlements of Velykyi Burluk and Dvorichna of the Kupyanskyi district.

After that, they launched a missile strike, previously with the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. A 5-story residential building was partially destroyed, 1 person was killed, 2 were injured.

However, these were not the only strikes on Kharkiv region. Around 8:00 p.m. on September 11, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Kholodnohirskyi district, damaging a critical infrastructure facility. 2 workers were killed, and rescuers fought the large-scale fire almost all night. Also yesterday, a critical infrastructure object in the Chuhuyivskyi district was damaged by Russian missile attacks. 2 people were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced the launch of a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region for the first time.

It began on September 6 with a rapid breakthrough of the defense of the Russian army in the Balakliya area. After that, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved towards Kupyansk and Izium.

On September 10, when the Ukrainian military virtually captured a group of Russian troops near Izium, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an operation to regroup its forces.