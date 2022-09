On September 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region. The 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Koshevyi Chieftain Ivan Sirko installed the Ukrainian flag in the city. This is stated in the message of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade on Facebook.

In the video, taken with the help of a drone, it is shown how a Ukrainian military man climbs the tower and installs the Ukrainian flag.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced the launch of a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region for the first time.

It began on September 6 with a rapid breakthrough of the defense of the Russian army in the Balakliya area. After that, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved towards Kupyansk and Izium.

On September 10, when the Ukrainian military virtually captured a group of Russian troops near Izium, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an operation to regroup its forces.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that Russian troops had moved from Kharkiv region to strengthen their army in the Donetsk direction.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that Russian troops were fleeing from Kharkiv region.