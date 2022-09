Counteroffensive Of Ukraine. British Intelligence Predicts Consequences Of Rapid Success Of AFU At Front

The rapid successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region have significant consequences for the overall planning of Russian operations.

This is stated in a recent intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

It is noted that against the background of Ukraine's offensive, Russia probably ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entire occupied Kharkiv region west of the Oskil River.

Against the background of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Lavrov said that Russia is not giving up on negotiations.

Isolated pockets of resistance remain in this sector, but since Wednesday, Ukraine has regained an area at least twice the size of Greater London, the authority notes. It is worth noting that the area of ​​Greater London, the area that includes the British capital, is 1,569 square kilometers.

In the south, near Kherson, Russia is probably trying with all its might to transfer sufficient reserves across the Dnieper River to the front line. However, the makeshift pontoon bridge that Russia started more than two weeks ago remains unfinished.

"Ukrainian long-range artillery is now probably hitting crossings across the Dnieper so often that Russia cannot repair the damaged bridges," British intelligence states.

"Fingers crossed for the success of the Armed Forces": Western statesmen on the rapid counteroffensive of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

The authority believes that the rapid Ukrainian successes have significant consequences for the overall planning of Russia's operations.

"The majority of the forces in Ukraine are most likely forced to give priority to emergency defensive actions. And the already limited trust of deployed troops in Russia's top military leadership is likely to deteriorate even more," the review says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced the launch of a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements within a day, on September 11, and taking them under full control and stabilization measures are underway.