China's textile sector logs growth in first seven months

A worker is seen at a textile factory in Shishi City of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua.

China's textile industry posted stable revenue growth in the first seven months of the year, official data showed, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Textile companies with an annual primary business revenue of at least ¥20 mln (about $2.89 mln) raked in ¥2.96 trln in revenue in the period, up 4.6% year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The total value-added output of these companies rose 0.3% year on year during the period.

The combined sales of primary retailers amounted to ¥9.48 trln in the January-July period, up 1.7% from a year earlier.

The country's garment exports reached $189.4 bln, an increase of 12.4% year on year.