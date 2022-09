The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 enemy missiles over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has struck eight strikes - a platoon stronghold, six areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment, as well as one anti-aircraft missile system were hit.

At the same time, on September 11, 1 Orlan-10 type UAV was destroyed, one Kh-59 guided missile, four Kalibr-type sea-based guided missiles and five Kh-101 air-based guided missiles were shot down.

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, disruption of the enemy's control system and logistical support, as well as support of counteroffensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians hit critical infrastructure in a number of regions of Ukraine with missiles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near Mayorsk and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, at the same time, battles continue near Mykolaivka Druha and Zaytseve.