The situation in the south of Ukraine remains difficult, but under control. In particular, the enemy is maneuvering troops, imitating the arrival of reserves. Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman of the Operational Command South, announced this on Facebook on Monday, September 12.

He noted that the Russian occupiers conduct aerial reconnaissance. The enemy also continues to strike the positions of Ukrainian units. It also tries to take measures to restore the lost position.

During the combat day, the enemy launched 19 air strikes along the contact line as ground maneuvers failed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region.

In recent days, about two thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been freed from Russian occupation.

On September 11, the Russian occupiers withdrew from their positions in some settlements of Kherson region, and are also fleeing from the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction.