As part of the implementation of the grain initiative, nine ships loaded with 163,800 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Asia and Europe left from the seaports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi on Monday.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, the ports of Great Odesa plan to receive 13 vessels loaded with Ukrainian agricultural products. As of 10 a.m., six vessels are moored at the berths of the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and the port of Pivdennyi," the message says.

According to the report, 2.78 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the first ship with Ukrainian food left.

A total of 122 ships have already left Ukrainian ports with agricultural products, which were sent to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.