Electricity supply in Kharkiv and region restored for 80%

Electricity and water supply in Kharkiv and the region have been restored for 80%.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Electricity and water supply to the city and region have been restored by 80%. We continue to work," he wrote.

In turn, Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on his Telegram channel that the water supply in Kharkiv was restored at night, and the system is currently being filled.

Kharkiv's metro and ground electric transport are working normally.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the evening of September 11, Russian troops struck infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk region.