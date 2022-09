On September 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements, taking them under full control, stabilization measures there are being taken.

This follows from the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing control over the territory of Donetsk region, holding the temporarily captured territories and disrupting the offensive of our troops in separate directions.

The enemy continues to fire at our positions, conducts aerial reconnaissance and tries to take measures to restore the lost position.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 18 missile and 39 airstrikes on military and civilian facilities on the territory of Ukraine. More than 30 settlements were hit, including Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and Velykomykhailivka.

The situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure using tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - near Kondrativka, Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - the settlements of Kostiantynivka, and Udy;

the enemy did not fire in the Sloviyansk direction;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Tetianivka, Donetske, Raihorodok, Kryva Luka, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mykolayivka Druha, and Zaitseve;

Karlivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka were shelled in the Avdiyivka direction;

in the Novopavlovsk direction – fire activity in Prechystivka, Velyki Novosilky, Bohoyavlenka, Neskuchne, and Mykilske districts;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - near Novosilka, Vremivka, Novopol, Novoandriyivka, Poltavka, Huliaipole, and Zaliznychne;

in the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the areas of Novovoznesenske, Bila Krynytsia, Osokorivka, Velyke Artakhove, Sukhyi Stavok, Kostromka, Partyzanske, Bezimenne, Blahodativka, Ivanivka, Zarichne, Bilohirka, and Myrne settlements were shelled.

Defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Mayorsk and Krasnohorivka. Fighting continues in the area of Mykolayivka Druha, and Zaitseve.

The liberation of settlements from the Russian invaders in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions continues. As previously reported, during the retreat, Russian troops quickly abandoned their positions and flee deep into the temporarily occupied territories or into the territory of the Russian Federation. This trend persists. So, during the past day, the occupiers took away property and vehicles looted from local residents from the settlements of Velykyi Burluk and Dvorichna of Kharkiv region.

In Luhansk region, Russian military and their families left the town of Svatove, only the soldiers of the so-called "people's militia" from among the local residents remained.

In general, during the past day, the Defense Forces managed to dislodge the enemy from more than twenty settlements. Taking them under full control and stabilization measures are being carried out.

The aviation of the Defense Forces struck eight times on in particular a platoon stronghold, six areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment.

One anti-aircraft missile system was hit.

One UAV of the Orlan-10 type was destroyed, one Kh-59 guided missile, four Kalibr-type sea-based guided missiles and five Kh-101 air-based guided missiles were shot down. Enemy manpower losses are being refined.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 9, the General Staff of the AFU officially announced the launch of a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region for the first time.

It began on September 6 with a rapid breakthrough of the defense of the Russian army in the Balaclava area. After that, units of the AFU moved towards Kupiyansk and Izium.

On September 10, when the Ukrainian military virtually captured a group of Russian troops near Izium, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an operation to regroup its forces.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that Russian troops had moved from Kharkiv region to strengthen their army in the Donetsk direction.

Earlier, the General Staff of the AFU reported that Russian troops were fleeing from Kharkiv region.