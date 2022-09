AFU Relied On U.S. Intelligence Data During Planning Of Counteroffensive In Northeast - Media

The military leadership of Ukraine intensified the exchange of intelligence data from the United States during the planning of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the northeast of the country. This allowed the American side to provide Ukrainian colleagues with better data.

This was reported by the American edition of The New York Times with reference to high-ranking officials of the United States.

In the initial stages after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, American intelligence services usually had a better understanding of the plans of the Russian army. This is caused by the fact that Ukraine carefully protected its plans from possible detection of weak spots in them.

As Ukraine developed plans to retaliate against the Russian army, the Ukrainian authorities decided that sharing more information with the United States would help get more help.

The interlocutors of the publication refused to say how many details from the counteroffensive plan Ukraine provided, and what advice was offered by the United States.

At the same time, one of the interlocutors noted that the U.S. intelligence constantly discussed with Ukrainian military methods by which the Armed Forces could restrain Russia's offensive in the east.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time officially announced a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region.

It began on September 6 with a rapid breakthrough of the defense of the Russian army in the area of Balakliya. After that, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved towards Kupyansk and Izium.

And yesterday, September 10, when the Ukrainian military practically took a group of Russian troops near Izium into the cauldron, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an operation to regroup its forces.

The defense ministry of the Russian Federation reported that Russian troops were transferred from Kharkiv region to strengthen their army in the Donetsk direction.

Earlier today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops are fleeing Kharkiv region.