Moscow does not refuse to negotiate with Ukraine, but the longer they are postponed, the more difficult it will be to negotiate, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This was reported by the propaganda publication RIA News on Sunday, September 11.

Lavrov said that in March, agreements were reached between the Ukrainian and Russian sides in Istanbul, which, he said, Ukraine then refused.

"Our position was laid out by the president. We don't mind negotiations, we don't give up on negotiations. But those who refuse must understand that the longer they delay this process, the more difficult it will be to negotiate... And then, when Russia leaves the Ukrainian lands, they will be ready to talk, imposing their conditions on us. Therefore, if this is their choice, then we know how to achieve the goals that were set by the president as part of a special military operation," said the Russian Foreign Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, predicted that Russia would offer new negotiations with Ukraine.

On September 4, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on "how Moscow's conditions for ending a special military operation will be met."

On September 5, Podoliak said that peace talks with Russia are possible only on Ukrainian terms.