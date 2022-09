Russian troops allegedly plan to stage a provocative shelling of the city of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in order to blame Ukraine for this.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Intelligence reports that units of the 94th division of the Russian Guard, stationed on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, received a command at 2 p.m. to go into a shelter and be there until "special notice."

"We emphasize: Russian troops and the occupation administration should leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the city of Enerhodar. The Zaporizhzhia NPP should be demilitarized without any additional conditions. The station itself should return to the control of the Ukrainian Energoatom and IAEA," the intelligence agency said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been completely stopped.

On September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP led by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, in a few hours Grossi and most of the mission members left the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, 6 observers remained at the station. Grossi gave the first comment after visiting the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar - he noted that the permanent mission of the organization will function at the station.

On September 3, the IAEA reported that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the last main transmission line, electricity was supplied via the backup line, and one of the two power units that worked was again disconnected.