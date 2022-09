The Armed Forces of Ukraine again repelled enemy attacks near 10 settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The defense forces once again repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Mayorsk, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, Pisky, Pervomaiske and Novomykhailivka," the Armed Forces noted.

The de-occupation of Ukraine continues.

The General Staff clarifies that in recent days about 2,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been liberated from Russian occupation.

Over the past day, to support the actions of ground groups, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 23 strikes, during which four anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, four strongholds and fifteen places of accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment were hit.

In addition, air defense units destroyed two aircraft (Su-25 and Su-34), one Ка-52 helicopter, two UAVs and one guided aircraft missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers have numerous sanitary losses in the Kharkiv direction, some of the wounded are evacuated to Russia.

In Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the military of the Russian Federation imposed a curfew and warned local residents of Kakhovka and Kozatske about shooting to kill if they approached crossings.