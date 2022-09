AFU Destroy Several Enemy Strongholds, Accumulation Of Weapons And Watercraft With Military Equipment

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed several strongholds of the invaders, an accumulation of weapons and watercraft with military equipment on them.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Missile troops and artillery of ground groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to perform tasks on counter-battery warfare, fire destruction of manpower and military equipment, violation of the enemy's control and logistics system.

"As a result of the fire impact, two unmanned aircraft control points, strongholds, an accumulation of enemy weapons and military equipment in the concentration areas were hit per day. A pontoon crossing and enemy watercraft with military equipment on them also fell into the strike zone," the General Staff notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the south of the country, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy ammunition depots and another pontoon crossing in a day. As a result of the attacks, 80 occupiers were eliminated.

In Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the Russian military banned residents of Kakhovka from approaching crossings.

The occupiers have numerous sanitary losses in the Kharkiv direction, part is evacuated to Russia.