Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 400 Russian occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian losses have amounted to 52,650 soldiers, this is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The Russian occupiers suffered the greatest losses over the past day in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.

The total combat losses of Russia as of September 11 were approximately:

personnel - about 52,650 (+ 400) people eliminated;

tanks - 2,154 (+ 18);

armored fighting vehicles - 4,617 (+ 33);

artillery systems - 1,263 (+ 4);

MLRS - 311 (+ 0);

air defense systems - 162 (+ 0);

aircraft - 242 (+ 3);

helicopters - 213 (+ 1);

operational-tactical level drones - 902 (+ 4);

cruise missiles - 216 (+ 1);

ships/boats - 15 (+ 0);

vehicles and tank trucks - 3,445 (+ 19);

special equipment - 117 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the South Operational Command reported that during the offensive on Kherson, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced several tens of kilometers.

On Saturday, September 10, the so-called First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, confirmed that the troops of the Russian Federation left the city of Izium and some other settlements in Kharkiv region.