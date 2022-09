The Russian occupiers continue to focus on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook at the beginning of the 200th day of the Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine.

The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance, constantly tries to improve the tactical position, takes measures to improve the logistics of its units and fires at the positions of Ukrainian troops along the entire line of contact.

The further threat of air and missile strikes throughout Ukraine remains.

During the past day, the enemy launched 16 missile and 34 air strikes on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine. 28 settlements got under fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes.

In other directions, the enemy fired on Ukrainian settlements from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery,

The enemy continues to suffer losses.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units from the 3rd motorized rifle division of the 20th combined arms army were left without ways of provision, the personnel are in a panic mood. Also, it is known about the numerous sanitary losses of the enemy in this direction. Over the previous day, more than 75 wounded Russian soldiers were delivered to the village of Valuika, Belgorod region, while more than a hundred occupiers were evacuated from Belgorod to Moscow.

Due to significant losses in manpower, the Russian invaders plan to carry out the so-called "mobilization" of the male population in the temporarily occupied territories. Currently, men are prohibited from leaving settlements.

In response to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian invaders are conducting "countermeasures." In settlements, in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the occupiers strengthen the administrative and police regime, entry and exit from settlements are prohibited, a curfew has been imposed. In Kherson, the occupiers searched the residential premises of the Skhidnyi neighborhood, from which the Antonivskyi Bridge is visible. Russian military warned local residents of Kakhovka and Kozatske about opening fire to kill in the event of their approach to crossings.

At the same time, the Defense Forces once again repelled enemy attacks in the areas of several settlements.

The de-occupation of Ukraine continues. In general, in recent days, about two thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been liberated from Russian occupation. Ukrainian units entered Kupyansk, the liberation of settlements of the Kupyansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region continues.

In a day, to support the actions of ground groups, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 23 strikes, during which four anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, four strongholds and fifteen places of accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment were hit. In addition, Ukrainian air defense units destroyed two aircraft (Su-25 and Su-34), one Ка-52 helicopter, two UAVs and one guided aviation missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the South Operational Command reported that during the offensive on Kherson, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced several tens of kilometers.

On Saturday, September 10, the so-called First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, confirmed that the troops of the Russian Federation left the city of Izium and some other settlements in Kharkiv region.