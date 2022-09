The Russian occupiers have numerous sanitary losses in the Kharkiv direction, some of the wounded are evacuated to Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units from the 3rd motorized rifle division of the 20th combined arms army were left without ways of provision, the personnel are in a panic mood. Also, it is known about the numerous sanitary losses of the enemy in this direction," the General Staff said.

Over the previous day, more than 75 wounded Russian soldiers were delivered to the village of Valuika, Belgorod region (Russian Federation), while more than a hundred occupiers were evacuated from Belgorod to Moscow.

Due to significant losses in manpower, the Russian invaders plan to carry out the so-called "mobilization" of the male population in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to the instructions of the invaders, men are now prohibited from leaving settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the liberation of the Kupyansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region continues.

On Saturday, September 10, the so-called First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, confirmed that the troops of the Russian Federation left the city of Izium and some other settlements in Kharkiv region.