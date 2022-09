The Ukrainian military released Vasylenkove and Artemivka in Kharkiv region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Step by step, our fighters are de-occupying Ukrainian land. Warriors of the 113th separate territorial defense brigade liberated Vasylenkove and Artemivka in Kharkiv region. We must remember that freedom is not easy. Ukrainian defenders at the cost of their own lives are fighting for independence for each of us," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in an evening video address said that since the beginning of September, during the counter-offensive, the Armed Forces liberated about 2,000 square kilometers of Ukraine.