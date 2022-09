The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced an operation to roll back and organize the transfer of the Izium-Balakliya group of troops from Kharkiv region to the Donetsk direction. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To achieve the stated goals of a special military operation to liberate the Donbas, it was decided to regroup Russian troops located in the areas of Balakliya and Izium to increase efforts in the Donetsk direction. To this end, within three days, an operation was carried out to curtail and organize the transfer of the Izium-Balakliya group of troops to the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic. During this operation, a number of distractions and demonstration measures were carried out, indicating the real actions of the troops," the report said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation does not report losses of Russian troops, but claims large losses of the Ukrainian army.

"In three days, more than two thousand Ukrainian and foreign fighters were destroyed, as well as more than a hundred units of armored vehicles and artillery," they say.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, former Kharkiv City Council member and National Guard serviceman Mykyta Karakai said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Izium.

On Saturday, September 10, the so-called First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, confirmed that the troops of the Russian Federation left the city of Izium and some other settlements in Kharkiv region.

On September 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed the liberation of the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov did not want to answer questions from journalists about the progress of the so-called "military special operation" in Ukraine, in particular in the Balakliya area near Kharkiv.