The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that the Ukrainian military continues to liberate settlements in Kharkiv region and in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6 p.m.

"The liberation of settlements that were temporarily captured by Russian invaders in Kharkiv region and in the Pivdennyi Buh direction continues. For security reasons of our servicemen, official information will be provided subsequently," the General Staff said in a statement.

Earlier, the occupation administration of the Vovchansk district of Kharkiv region reported that the troops of the Russian Federation were leaving Vovchansk “in order to preserve the life of the population." The occupiers also called on residents of Kharkiv region to evacuate to Russia.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai hinted that the Ukrainian military is on the outskirts of the occupied Lysychansk and announced the beginning of the liberation of the city in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the flag of Ukraine was raised over Balakliya. The Ukrainian military was photographed at the entrance to Kupyansk.

On September 9, former Kharkiv City Council member and National Guard serviceman Mykyta Karakai said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Izium.