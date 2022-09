The so-called First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, has confirmed that the troops of the Russian Federation left the city of Izium and some other settlements in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the online publication RBC, referring to the Bezsonov’s Telegram channel.

"Yes, they left Izium, as well as some other settlements of the Kharkov direction. Of course it's bad. Of course, this is the result of high command errors. But you don't need to look for hidden meanings in this. It's not about treachery or treason. Just, we fight as we can. At all levels. Somewhere better, somewhere worse. The main thing is to admit mistakes and draw the right conclusions," Bezsonov wrote.

Also, the departure from Izium was confirmed by Russian war correspondents Aleksandr Kots and Yevgeny Poddubny. The latter called this decision of the command correct "in the circumstances," according to him, "the encirclement of the Russian group in Izium would be a disaster."

In addition, Kots added that the invaders also left Balakliya and Kupyansk in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, former Kharkiv City Council member and National Guard serviceman Mykyta Karakai said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Izium.