Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, commenting on the results of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein-5), said that the participating countries agreed to make even more efforts to train military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the context of long-term support, the task of training Ukrainian soldiers has been raised to a qualitatively higher level. The range of our needs is wide: from acquiring individual skills to training as part of battalions, as well as training brigade headquarters. An effective training program initiated by Britain and supported by Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand is already in place… At Ramstein-5, I asked to consider the possibility of deploying similar training programs in other neighboring countries. The idea was immediately supported by a great friend of Ukraine, Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad. This will ensure the scaling of the training process, and we will get more trained troops in a short period of time,” Reznikov wrote.

He also said that among the most important priorities is the development of a three-level air/missile defense system.

“A clear vision in this regard was formed thanks to the successful actions and based on the experience of the Ukrainian Air Force under the command of Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, whose arguments I presented to the partners,” the Minister said.

Also, according to him, consistent efforts are already being made to intensify the work of the defense industry.

This is necessary to replenish reserves in the free world and create opportunities to systematically support Ukraine.

In addition, Reznikov noted that at Ramstein he was "very pleasantly surprised by Slovenia, which actually offered very strong support."

According to the Minister, this will be a real reinforcement on the battlefield "just when it is needed."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, opening the Ramstein meeting in Germany on September 8, said that the new U.S. military assistance package worth USD 675 million includes more GMLRS precision shells for HIMARS, 105 mm howitzers, artillery ammunition, HARM anti-radar missiles, Humvee vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms and more.