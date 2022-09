AFU Advance Several Tens Of Kilometers In Some Sections Of Southern Front - South Operational Command

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced several tens of kilometers in some parts of the southern front.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for the South Operational Command, reported this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the results of the Armed Forces at the front are pleasing, and the command is constantly working to ensure that they are more convincing.

"There is an advance of our troops along the southern front from two to several tens of kilometers in some areas," Humeniuk said.

She stressed that in the near future the command will inform the names of the liberated settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military in 3 days advanced 50 km in the Kharkiv direction.