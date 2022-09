British intelligence reported on the increasing isolation of Russian forces around Izium and the threat to the Russian Federation, which is the possible loss of Kupyansk. This is stated in a regular intelligence update of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, posted on the official page on Twitter.

The British Ministry of Defence recalls that Ukrainian troops began offensive operations in the south of Kharkiv region on September 6, 2022 and the lead units in a narrow front advanced up to 50 km into the territory that was previously under the control of the Russian Federation.

"Russian troops were likely taken by surprise. The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns,” British intelligence reports.

They also said that since the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also ongoing in Kherson, the Russian defense front is under pressure on both the northern and southern flanks.