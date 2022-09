The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is negotiating the allocation of a tranche of USD 1.5 billion from the U.S. Export–Import Bank for natural gas procurement.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram.

"We also discussed energy security issues and the passage of the heating season. In particular, the assistance of American partners in the procurement of natural gas. We are negotiating the allocation of a tranche of USD 1.5 billion from the U.S. Export–Import Bank for the procurement of natural gas," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, Shmyhal thanked the administration of Joe Biden for sending a request to the U.S. Congress for the allocation of an additional USD 11.7 billion to Ukraine and spoke about the government's steps towards strengthening cooperation with the IMF and launching a new financing program.