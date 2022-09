NBU's Net Currency Sale In Interbank Makes Almost USD 231 Million On September 5-9

On September 5-9, the National Bank sold USD 481.97 million in the interbank foreign exchange market and bought USD 7 million. This is stated in the official message posted on the portal of the National Bank.

According to foreign exchange interventions, the National Bank sold USD 481.97 million in the interbank foreign exchange market for a week. At the same time, the regulator acquired USD 7 million.

It is noted that since the beginning of 2022, the National Bank has bought USD 3.096 billion and EUR 110.97 million and sold USD 17.33 billion and EUR 1.789 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the National Bank bought USD 3,690.7 million in the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 1,275.7 million.

In 2020, the NBU bought USD 4,929 million in the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 3,891 million.

In 2019, the National Bank bought USD 8,462.6 million in the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 529.23 million.