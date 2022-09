Charles III (Prince Charles Philip Arthur George) was officially proclaimed King in the morning on Saturday, August 10.

This is reported by BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Saturday, at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace, Prince Charles III was officially proclaimed King of the United Kingdom.

Consequently, he became King of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and other territories that make up the United Kingdom, as well as a further 14 countries of the British Commonwealth of Nations in which the monarch of Britain is sovereign.

Addressing dignitaries, the King paid tribute to his mother and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort.

The ceremony was attended by former UK prime ministers including Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

In total, six former prime ministers attended this historic ceremony.

Public figures were also allowed to witness the ceremony.

One of the orders passed by King Charles III during the proclamation ceremony provided that the day of the Queen's funeral would be a bank holiday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, British Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.