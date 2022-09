The UN has found confirmation of 14,059 civilian casualties due to hostilities in Ukraine. This was stated to reporters by the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner.

According to her, in particular, 5,767 civilians were killed, 8,292 were wounded. The actual numbers are probably much larger.

At least 416 people were victims of arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances in the territories occupied by the Russian Federation. Of these, 16 people were found dead, 166 were released.