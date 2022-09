The Ukrainian military from air defense units and anti-aircraft missile forces shot down enemy aircraft, helicopters and missiles worth USD 157.5 million during September 5-7.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In just three days of war, the occupiers blew about USD 157.5 million into the wind. And we are talking only about means of air attack: cruise missiles, aircraft and helicopters, destroyed by units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, air defense of the Ground Forces and airborne forces during September 5-7. Such a calculation of enemy losses in hard currency was carried out at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," it says.

The Air Force noted that one of the most expensive and technologically advanced missiles in service with the Russian Federation is the Kh-101 cruise missile.

"The enemy released six Kh-101 in Ukraine on September 5 (five of them got shot down by air defense of the Air Force). The estimated cost of the Kh-101 is USD 13 million per unit. 13 x 6 = USD 78 million," the army department said.

In addition, the following were destroyed:

- 2 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles - USD 600,000 (USD 300,000 per unit);

- 2 Ка-52 attack helicopters worth USD 32.4 million (USD 16.2 million per unit) and a Мі-24 attack helicopter (USD 12.5 million per unit);

- 3 Su-25 attack aircraft worth USD 33 million (USD 11 million per unit) were destroyed by soldiers of the Air Assault Forces;

- 10 drones of the operational and tactical level of the Orlan-10 type - USD 1 million (USD 100 per unit).

"So, according to estimates, only in the sky in three days of war, the losses of the Russian army amounted to: USD 157,500,000," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

