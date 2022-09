The Ukrainian military entered Kupyansk, Kharkiv region and raised a yellow and blue flag over the city council.

The adviser to the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council Natalia Popova announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kupyansk is Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" wrote Natalia Popova under a photo attached to the post, which shows the military from the 92nd separate mechanized brigade standing with a battle flag near the city council building.

Other Telegram channels also report that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already in Kupyansk, distributing relevant photos.

"Ours are in Kupyansk. The guys from the 1st battalion of the 92nd brigade raised our flag over the city council," one of them says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region since the beginning of the counteroffensive.

In particular, it was reported about the liberation of the settlements of Balakliya, Volokhiv Yar, Shevchenkove, Chkalivske.