President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday held a meeting with the head of the Turkish company Baykar Haluk Bayraktar, they discussed the details of the construction of a drone factory in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number one topic of our meeting with the CEO of the Turkish company Baykar Haluk Bayraktar is further cooperation to strengthen the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian army," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The report notes that the parties discussed the details of the construction of the Baykar plant in Ukraine and the production of new products using Ukrainian components.

Zelenskyy also presented Haluk Bayraktar with the Order of Merit of the 1st degree.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Baykar Makina company (Turkiye), which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, registered its company in Ukraine and acquired a land plot for the construction of a plant for the production of Bayraktar UAVs.