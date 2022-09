Replenishment From Russia Arrives To Invaders In Kherson Region, But New Ones Refuse To Go Into Battle

The invaders brought "fresh" soldiers from Russia to hold their positions in Kherson region, but the new ones refuse to go into battle.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to maintain positions in Kherson region, the invaders brought "fresh" soldiers from the territory of the Russian Federation," the Defense Intelligence said.

However, according to intelligence, the replenishment categorically refuses to take part in offensive hostilities.

In the Dnipropetrovsk direction, the enemy is trying to hold its ground.

However, dissatisfaction with new reinforcements is growing among the occupiers - most of the "recruits" are 55-60 years old.

At the same time, information is spreading in the propaganda Russian media that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a fake "PR action."

Kremlin propaganda is trying to convince its citizens that all reports of a counteroffensive are a "demonstration" for Europe and the civilized world, and all Western weapons and military equipment provided were sold to unknown buyers.

