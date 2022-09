The Russian occupiers flee to woods and forest belts due to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that as a result of the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in several directions, the occupying troops are looking for ways to safely exit the fighting and possible encirclement.

"The rashists from the 202nd separate motorized rifle regiment, located in Kharkiv region, withdrew from their positions and moved to the nearest forest belt. The unit was left without commanders and communications," the Defense Intelligence said.

The invaders complain about the lack of ammunition and equipment.

Due to the lack of logistics, they retreat in a disorganized manner.

To leave the combat positions, the occupiers use bicycles and scooters taken from the local population, many military men walk.

Intelligence reports that the invaders tried to resist the offensive in the Kharkiv direction, shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from tanks and a Heavy Flamethrower System, however, they suffered serious losses, left positions and moved back in small groups.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military in 3 days advanced 50 km in the Kharkiv direction.