Former member of the city council of Izium and a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine Mykyta Karakai said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Izium and took control of several settlements nearby.

Karakai wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"At the railway market in the city of Izium, the "rashists" came out with white flags. Ours went into the city. We are waiting for official information," his publication said.

He also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly liberated the settlements of Kapytolivka and Oskol, located in the Izium district.

These settlements are east of Izium.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, September 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time officially announced that units of the Ukrainian army had launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region.

According to the report, in three days of the counter-offensive, the AFU in some areas were able to advance 50 kilometers.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that as a result of the counteroffensive, it was possible to liberate more than 20 settlements of Kharkiv region.

It is reported that the Russian military in this section of the front suffered heavy losses and fled.