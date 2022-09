Russian Troops Without Success Attacked Areas Of 10 Settlements In East And South - General Staff

During the hundred and ninety-eighth day of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces in the areas of 10 settlements in the east and south of the country. The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to repel all Russian attacks.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the current day, the enemy launched more than 12 missile and more than 12 air strikes on objects in Ukraine.

The enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line. In addition, it actively conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs, made more than 60 missions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, September 9, the General Staff for the first time officially announced the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

According to the statement of the command, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in some areas managed to advance 50 kilometers.

And yesterday, September 8, the General Staff announced the liberation of more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region as a result of the counterattack of Ukrainian troops.

Later, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhnyi, published footage of the liberation of Ukrainian cities and villages.