During the day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked three control points, a pontoon crossing and almost 30 objects of concentration of manpower and armored vehicles of the Russian army.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command noted the work of artillery and missile units. They continue to inflict fire damage on enemy manpower and equipment, fight counter-battery and disrupt the control and supply systems of the invaders.

"3 control points of the enemy, a pontoon crossing, 28 objects of concentration of manpower and military equipment got under fire. Ammunition depots and firing positions of enemy artillery fell into the defeat zone. The results are being specified," the report said.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also contributed to the process of liberation of Ukraine from Russian occupiers.

Thus, Ukrainian aviation today carried out more than 10 attacks on the targets of Russian troops in the Donetsk and Pivdennyi Buh directions.

Recall that earlier the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the offensive of the invaders in the areas of 10 settlements in the east and south of the country.

Also today, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time announced the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv region. It has been going on for three days.

Yesterday, September 8, we wrote that as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region, more than 20 settlements were liberated.