AFU Completely Destroy Elite Regiment Of Airborne Forces Of Russia. In March, It Was In Bucha

As a result of battles with members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 237th Guards Air Assault Regiment of the Russian Army ceased to exist. In total, its servicemen were either killed or wounded.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"It is known that the 237th Guards Air Assault Regiment of the Russian Federation ceased to exist due to the death or injury of all military personnel," the Defense Intelligence publication said.

It is noted that the surviving soldiers of the regiment are in extremely serious condition.

According to information from open sources, the 237th Guards Air Assault Regiment is a tactical formation of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation.

The regiment is stationed in the city of Pskov, Pskov region, northwestern Russia. Conditional name - military unit No. 12865.

It is part of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division, which has been participating in hostilities since the first days of a full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the investigation of journalists, the fighters of this division were in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region. After the Russian army left, multiple burials of civilians were discovered in the settlements of the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Thursday, September 8, the losses of Russian troops increased by 640 to about 51,250 killed troops.

At the same time, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 10,000 units of ground, air and sea equipment.

It also became known that private military companies (PMCs), which Russia uses in hostilities against Ukraine, lost up to 40% of their personnel.