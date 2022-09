The Belarusian army conducts military exercises on the border with Ukraine, but direct participation in the Russian war against Ukraine is unlikely. This is stated in the message of the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

Thus, it is reported that the military of Belarus on September 8 began scheduled exercises to return territory captured by "enemy forces" and ensure the security of its borders. The exercise will last until September 14, 2022.

The department noted, citing intelligence data, that the exercises will be held near Brest near the Polish border, around the Belarusian capital Minsk and in the northeastern district of Vitebsk.

"Although Russia’s use of Belarusian territory was instrumental in Russia’s failed advance on Kyiv early in the invasion, Belarusian forces have limited offensive capabilities and there is a remote chance that they have deployed forces into Ukraine," the British Defence Ministry said.

The department also notes the low probability "that these exercises are an indication of preparations for direct Belarusian involvement in the Ukraine war."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, military exercises began in Belarus to practice "liberation of captured territories."

About 13,000 active and former military from Belarus agreed to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Belarus fully supports the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, but will fight only in the event of an external attack on its territory.